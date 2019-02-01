Organ recital to raise rafters
The Feather Market Organ Society is presenting its first organ recital of 2018 on the grand organ of the Feather Market Centre on Thursday February 7 at 1pm and is looking forward to celebrating its 20th birthday in fine musical style in June.
