Review: Roar by Cecelia Ahern

Collection of short stories is the perfect read for busy women

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers reviews Roar by Cecelia Ahern Roar by Cecelia Ahern might be the perfect way to get back into regular reading. It is a strong female empowerment narrative divided into 30 short stories which one can finish over a lunch break or while waiting for an appointment. Short and poignant, each story comes with a very well thought out message and a tone which is different from first to last.

