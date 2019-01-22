WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr impresses on the America's Got Talent stage!

SA's Got Talent's 2015 winner DJ Arch Jnr flew the flag incredibly high when he made his debut on the America's Got Talent (Champions) stage, and not only scored a standing ovation from all judges but stole Simon Cowell's heart!

Arch also left Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum hellauva impressed.

The now six-year-old DJ, whose real name is Oratile Hlongwane got a loud cheer from the crowd after giving them an impressive DJ set. The judges were bowled over and had nothing but great feedback for the South African star.

"You and I need to be talking after this show because I got plans for you," Simon Cowell said after Arch Jnr's set.

AJ's father could be seen in the crowd beaming with pride and smiling from ear to ear during his son's set and as the judges gave their feedback.

Mzansi has also been expressing their pride in the boy on social media.