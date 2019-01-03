SA Music Awards looks for nominees
2019 is the 25th year of the popular national awards programme
The South African Music Awards (Sama) will celebrate 25 years in 2019 and entries are now open for music released between February 1 2018 and the end of January. And, after a vibrant year which saw dance crazes, songs becoming national anthems and musicians entrenching their place as household names, the competition is fierce.
