Pearl Thusi struggled to fight back tears as she announced that she will be starring in Netflix's first original series in Africa‚ Queen Sono.

She described this opportunity as a "dream come true".

"When the universe/God says 'I heard you'. This is what it feels like. I'm so proud and grateful for everyone that made this happen. This was a dream of mine from a little girl."

Pearl added that the series was a game changer for actors in SA and Africa.

She said she is excited for fans to meet Queen Sono.

According to Netflix the series is centered around the life of Queen Sono who is a highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet‚ she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

The series will be directed by Kagiso Lediga who said the series would open doors for SA.

“We are delighted to create this original series with Netflix‚ and are super excited by their undeniable ability to take this homegrown South African story to a global audience. We believe Queen Sono will kick the door open for more awesome stories from this part of the world” added the director and executive producer of the series‚ Kagiso Lediga.

The series is due to start production in 2019.