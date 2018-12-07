Vetkuk and Mahoota perform in Bay

Port Elizabeth will jam to SA kwaito duo Vetkuk and Mahoota’s latest album Local Everywhere on Sunday December 9. With more than 17 years in the industry and five original albums later, the duo has amassed many fans and, although they had not released an album since 2012, the drop of Local Everywhere in July proved Vetkuk and Mahoota still had it.

