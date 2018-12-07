Vetkuk and Mahoota perform in Bay
Port Elizabeth will jam to SA kwaito duo Vetkuk and Mahoota’s latest album Local Everywhere on Sunday December 9. With more than 17 years in the industry and five original albums later, the duo has amassed many fans and, although they had not released an album since 2012, the drop of Local Everywhere in July proved Vetkuk and Mahoota still had it.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.