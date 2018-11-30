Noted Vocal Group launches album at Nelson Mandela University
Uitenhage a capella quintet Noted Vocal Group will launch their debut album Take Your Time at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.