Buttermilk biscuits for Christmas

Ingredients

4 cups plain flour

5 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter or Stork margarine, cut into small cubes and cold

1 1/2 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons butter, melted, for the tops

Directions

Preheat oven to 230°C. Line large oven tray with greaseproof or parchment paper.

In food processor, pulse flour, baking powder, sugar, bicarbonate of soda and salt until combined.

Add butter or margarine and pulse just until coarse crumbs form.

Transfer flour mixture to large bowl and stir in buttermilk, just until dough starts to come together.

Transfer dough to lightly floured surface and knead just until smooth, handling as lightly as possible. With a floured rolling pin, roll dough to 2-3cm thick.

With floured 6cm diameter cutter, cut out biscuits without twisting cutter. With wide spatula, transfer biscuits to prepared cookie sheet, spacing 3cm apart.

Gently press scraps together to reroll and cut once more.

Brush tops with melted butter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.