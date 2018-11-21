Buttermilk biscuits for Christmas
Buttermilk biscuits are quick and easy to make
America’s annual Thanksgiving Day on November 22 is a major event on the country’s festival calendar and a time when families and friends unite to celebrate what they are thankful for.
It is also a time for massive meals with a roast turkey at the centre – served with an array of side dishes that may include mashed sweet potato and other tidbits such as American “biscuits” – a scone-like side dish.
Try this recipe for buttermilk biscuits. Like scones, biscuits are baked at a high temperature for a short period.
Buttermilk biscuits
Ingredients
4 cups plain flour
5 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter or Stork margarine, cut into small cubes and cold
1 1/2 cup buttermilk
3 tablespoons butter, melted, for the tops
Directions
Preheat oven to 230°C. Line large oven tray with greaseproof or parchment paper.
In food processor, pulse flour, baking powder, sugar, bicarbonate of soda and salt until combined.
Add butter or margarine and pulse just until coarse crumbs form.
Transfer flour mixture to large bowl and stir in buttermilk, just until dough starts to come together.
Transfer dough to lightly floured surface and knead just until smooth, handling as lightly as possible. With a floured rolling pin, roll dough to 2-3cm thick.
With floured 6cm diameter cutter, cut out biscuits without twisting cutter. With wide spatula, transfer biscuits to prepared cookie sheet, spacing 3cm apart.
Gently press scraps together to reroll and cut once more.
Brush tops with melted butter. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.