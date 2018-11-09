Renowned organist to play for home fans

One of the Eastern Cape’s biggest organ exports will be back in the Bay on Thursday November 15 to perform on the Feather Market Centre’s grand organ.

Winand Grundling, a former pupil of Brandwag High School in Uitenhage, will perform in the Feather Market Organ Society’s penultimate event of 2018.

“This brilliant young organist is a ‘local boy’ who has made great progress world-wide as an outstanding organist – he grew up in Uitenhage and graduated at Nelson Mandela University [NMU]. We are proud of him,” society spokesperson Prof Albert Troskie said.

Grundling began playing the piano in grade 2, but discovered his love of the organ in 2002, when his piano teacher referred him to renowned PE organist Colin Campbell.

He went on to win the Absa National Youth Music competition at the age of 17 in 2004. He completed his B Mus degree in organ performance cum laude at NMU, and in 2012, his honours degree, also cum laude, from Stellenbosch University. Grundling has attended master classes in Canada, the US and the Netherlands, and given many recitals nationally and internationally.

He has also won numerous competitions and bursaries, and at the 2012 Klein-Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) received two Kanna Awards – for Best Classical Music Production and Best Upcoming Artist – for his production, 14 Stasies van die Kruis.

In 2015, he received the Kanna Award for Best Classical Production for Bach-Vandag. His 50-minute recital is at 1pm. Admission is R35, pensioners pay R30, and entrance is free for pupils and students.

More information from Troskie on 082-726-9595.