Just two days after hip-hop star HHP, aka Jabba, was buried, the feud between his family and his wife‚ Lerato Sengadi, seems to be far from over.

This, after it was reported that she had allegedly kicked HHP’s helper and the woman’s son out.

According to Sowetan LIVE, Sengadi has allegedly taken over the matrimonial house she shared with HHP (real name Jabulani Tsambo) in Randpark Ridge‚ Johannesburg.

She apparently went to the home with the police‚ broke the locks and replaced them with new ones.

“Lerato [Sengadi ] came around 1am this morning [Sunday] and broke the locks.

“She locked out the helper and her son, who have been living there since 2004‚” Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana told the paper.

Numerous attempts to get comment from Sengadi were unsuccessful.

Ncana, who is apparently HHP’s cousin, continued to share his version of events on Twitter. HHP died on October 24 after taking his own life following a long battle with depression.

After being rejected by HHP’s family as his wife, and being excluded from all funeral arrangements‚ Sengadi took the star’s father‚ Robert Tsambo, to court on Friday.

The court found that, by law, HHP and Sengadi had entered into a customary union‚ and that all his belongings, including his house keys, should be returned to her.

A raging debate about Sengadi being snubbed at the funeral on Saturday has dominated talk on social media.

Sengadi was left out of the obituary and was not acknowledged by any of the speakers.

It seems that though the court found Sengadi to be HHP’s customary wife‚ his family still does not recognise her.