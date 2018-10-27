Kindred Kitchen
Restaurant’s offering is deliciously beautiful
Even though I’m a meat-eater, my new favourite restaurant in Port Elizabeth is a vegan cafe at the corner of Raleigh and Irvine Streets called Kindred Kitchen.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.