Thando cover gets b(l)acklash

Cosmopolitan magazine has come under fire on social media for allegedly editing Thando Thabethe’s picture to appear far darker than her natural complexion on its latest cover.

The magazine released a preview of Thabethe gracing the cover of its November issue at the weekend.

Thabethe is dressed in a black swimsuit, posing seductively with her hands on her head.

While the cover was applauded by some of her followers‚ there was an overwhelming number of people who spoke out about Thabethe’s complexion appearing to be darker.

“Why did they darken your skin? We love you as you are‚” wrote one Instagram follower.

“Congratulations‚ babes. But I know you are not that dark. They shouldn’t have‚” wrote another.

Thabethe said she had approached the magazine with her concerns, but was told she was not darkened.

“I agree that‚ yes‚ I do look darker. I have spoken to the editor and she assured me they did not do anything, so I take her word for it.”

Cosmopolitan editor Holly Meadows said the image was not altered.

“Thando Thabethe is a remarkable woman and we are proud to have her star on November’s Cosmopolitan cover.

“We have not‚ and will never, alter a cover star’s skin tone. This goes against the grain of our core brand values‚ which include diverse and true representation of all women.”

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: