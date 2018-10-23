Simphiwe Dana addresses tweeps questions over her activism

Simphiwe Dana has come out strongly against claims that she's on the "government payroll" after she attended Timothy Omotoso's rape trial on Monday.

The singer also addressed questions surrounding her moves as an activist against gender based violence.

Simphiwe attended the #OmotosoTrial on Monday to honour an invite by the Department Of Women‚ which raised some questions on social media.

The songstress labeled the comments "insulting: and made it clear that she would always take a stand against abuse.

"Okay let me address this. I am a part of the gender machinery as a stakeholder to the Department Of Women in addressing the very urgent GBV and femicide issues in the country. I have worked in the gender based violence sector in my personal capacity as a known musician.

"I was invited to take part in supporting women affected by gender based violence in the case in question. I am a prominent figure in the country I’m one of the few women who are vocal on issues of patriarchy‚ feminism‚ education for women and social cohesion."

Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking‚ sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church.

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

Simphiwe made it clear that she did not attend the trial because she was an "opportunist" and said that such suggestions angered her.

"The underlying tone that I show up on issues because I’m an opportunist is very insulting. My music is way too good for me to need to employ those tactics. It’s been good for close to two decades now. Consistently. You’re not used to a ‘celebrity’ caring about issues? I’m pissed.

"I want to leave my world much better than I found it. It marries my music well. Because my music is activism too. I understand that in SA you’ve been betrayed by your leaders. But I’ve never betrayed you. I’ve put my body and career on the line for you‚" said Simphiwe.

Read the full Twitter thread below: