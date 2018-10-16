Model and entrepreneur Shashi Naidoo has revealed that in addition to the threats to her life after she called Gaza a “sh**hole”‚ she was also offered R1.5m to not accept assistance from a Palestinian organisation, BDS.

In June‚ Naidoo sparked widespread outrage over her comments about Gaza.

Shortly after she was hauled over the coals, Naidoo held a news conference together with Palestinian solidarity group BDS‚ who also arranged a “factfinding” trip for her to Palestine.

The debacle reared its head again when a person on Twitter questioned Naidoo about her affiliation to BDS.

She went on to defend herself after the tweep said she was not a humanitarian.

It was then that she revealed she was offered money.

“I was offered R1.5m to not take the stage with BDS. I was also physically threatened to stay away. I did what my conscience dictated.”

After the debacle‚ Naidoo took a break from social media and she has stayed away from “deep” political issues.

However‚ she has been subjected to questions from tweeps who want to know about progress in her “journey to learn” from her mistakes.

This is because along with her apology for the Gaza comments‚ Naidoo said she would turn the mistake into an opportunity for her to educate others.