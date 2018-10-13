WIN bottles of Pongrácz

In a show-stopping moment for the locally produced Méthod Cap Classique, Pongrácz Blanc de Blancs was crowned as the overall champion wine, receiving the Vertex Award at the 2018 Veritas Awards held last weekend. With a record number of 1,677 entries in total and 50 double gold medals awarded, winemaker Elunda Basson said it was an honour for the wine to be singled out as the best on show at the Cape Town event.

