Still trying to have it all? The key to living your best life is saying no, advises Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon

Did you know that one of the top fantasies that American mothers have, doesn’t involve bondage or threesomes, but being admitted to hospital for a few days with exhaustion? I get this, really I do.

The other day, while trying to clean up after my daughter and simultaneously conduct on speakerphone a “briefing” call about a meeting I’m sure I didn’t need to have, I started to reminisce about the time my husband drove me to hospital because my temperature was off the charts, and I had started to hallucinate that there were hundreds of frogs in our bed.

It was cold sweats, vomiting, the whole shebang – and it was bliss. I got four whole days under a duvet, with nobody bothering me except to check that I was still breathing.

If you discounted the bucket full of vomit and the imaginary frogs, it was a wonderful experience, a legitimate reason to stop the world and get off for a few days.

I dream of getting such an illness again – just bad enough to mean you have to shut down for a bit, but not so bad that you have to shut down for good.

The question often asked of women is this: Can we have it all? As I look out at my life, remarkably blessed if a little busy, I sometimes wonder if the real question shouldn’t be: Do we actually want it all?

Last week, television presenter Holly Willoughby surprised people when she backed out of a lifestyle brand she had signed up to promote, just weeks before its launch.

“To launch a brand needs total dedication and, at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

This was a woman admitting, in public, that she can’t do it all, and nor does she really want to.

I’ve been thinking a lot about the myth of having it all, and how the endless rush to grab life by the horns has left us feeling tired and miserable.

As children, we are all taught that laziness is the most defective of character traits, worse even than pride or dishonesty, and so begins the low-level, lifelong anxiety that we are never quite doing enough, even if we are rising at 5am to fit in a workout before the kids wake up.

The culture of yes

“The culture of yes” is hard-wired into us, through motivational speakers and leaders who claim to be able to survive on four hours’ sleep. We must say yes to every opportunity, even if we don’t have the time, because what if it never comes around again?