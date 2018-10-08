Book review: The Hours Before Dawn
Sarah Cohen reviews The Hours Before Dawn by Celia Fremlin Originally published in 1958 and recently reissued, The Hours Before Dawn by Celia Fremlin, is a psychological thriller which uses a beautiful writing technique, an air of immense creepiness and witty evocation of motherhood in the 1950s. Faber & Faber have republished the novel and it strikes a chord even today.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.