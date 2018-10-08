Book review: The Hours Before Dawn

Sarah Cohen reviews The Hours Before Dawn by Celia Fremlin Originally published in 1958 and recently reissued, The Hours Before Dawn by Celia Fremlin, is a psychological thriller which uses a beautiful writing technique, an air of immense creepiness and witty evocation of motherhood in the 1950s. Faber & Faber have republished the novel and it strikes a chord even today.

