Mother Tongue exhibition

The work of international fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo will feature alongside traditional Xhosa fashion in a new exhibition opening at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum on Tuesday, October 9. The NMMAM presents the exhibition, "Mother Tongue: The Influence of Traditional Xhosa Fashion on Contemporary Design", for view to the public until mid-February 2019.

