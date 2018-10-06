Mother Tongue exhibition
The work of international fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo will feature alongside traditional Xhosa fashion in a new exhibition opening at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum on Tuesday, October 9. The NMMAM presents the exhibition, "Mother Tongue: The Influence of Traditional Xhosa Fashion on Contemporary Design", for view to the public until mid-February 2019.
