Entanglement in ‘The Master Key’ web
Real life Eastern Cape men and women are at the heart of Monde Ngonyama’s new play The Master Key, which opens at the PE Opera House on Wednesday night.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.