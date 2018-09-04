Don a doek for cancer patients
Pink Trees for Pauline #doekwithadifference in association with Cansa
Pink Trees for Pauline (PTFP) kicks off again in September 2018 by launching a new campaign: #doekwithadifference in association with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.