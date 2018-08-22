Tips to save water

If ever there was a time to save water, it is now. Well, we should have been taking care of our resources for ever, but the ongoing drought has me feeling like maybe the plan to save water should be pretty high on everyone's agenda Here are some novel ways to save water. Embrace the military-style shower This refers to basically wetting yourself, closing the shower tap, lathering up, and then turning shower on to rinse – so no water wasting in between.

