Trevor Noah‚ Dave Chappelle‚ Nomzamo Mbatha and Kacey Musgraves have been added to the POWER line-up that will host and perform at the Global Citizen Festival at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 2.

Trevor has been confirmed as the host of the festival while Dave Chappelle and Nomzamo join the list of co-hosts including Naomi Campbell‚ Sir Bob Geldof‚ Gayle King‚ Bonang Matheba‚ Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.

Oprah is expected to give a keynote address remembering Nelson Mandela while Beycone‚ Jay-Z‚ Pharrell Williams‚ Chris Martin‚ Ed Sheeran‚ Usher‚ Cassper Nyovest‚ D'Banj and Wizkid will take to the stage to perform.

The Global Citizen Festival is a free and ticketless concert. Tickets are free in exchange for your actions‚ which means you have to earn the tickets by doing a number of good deeds. The ticket process opened on August 21.

In the meantime‚ these stars just keep rollin' in...