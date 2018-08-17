Fishing: how to catch kob in the Gamtoos

The situation at Gamtoos River seems all well, albeit against fears that things might rapidly deteriorate without the needed rains to flush open the mouth of the river. Today’s photograph shows Jacques van Coller with a fine kob caught recently in the Gamtoos on a lead head. The fish was released, offering another angler some pleasure in time to come, I am sure.

