Skinnerbek | Songbird’s visit worth the wait
Chilling with lovely Karyn White
Your favourite gossip girl is feeling the sting of the season but the one good thing to celebrate is that we’re getting some rain, so I’m not too mad.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.