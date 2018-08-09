DA wins ward in Walter Sisulu Local Municipality

The DA has won a by-election for a ward previously held by the ANC in the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality.

The by-election for ward 3 in Jamestown took place on Wednesday.

The ward became vacant when an ANC councillor died.

The DA’s candidate, Matthee De Ridder Nel, took the ward with 50.74%.

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga said the results highlighted the party’s growth in the province.

“The DA is pleased with the result which saw the party take the ward from the ANC.

“This is testament to the fact that the people of the province have had enough of the uncaring, ineffective and corrupt ANC-style of governance.

“Our growth in this ward and the ANC’s significant drop in support, from 53.26% to 38.5%, shows that the people are embracing the DA’s agenda for change,” he said.

The ANC also contested the ward alongside the EFF, African Transformation Movement and Maletswai Civic Association.

ANC provincial spokesman, Gift Ngqondi said they were convinced that the ANC would be able to reverse the loss.

“We’re still prepared to work with our people of ward 3 to correct that which they as inadequate on our part,” Ngqondi said.

Meanwhile, the ANC retained ward 29 in Mbhashe, Amathole.

The by-election also took place on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape ANC provincial Secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi thanked people who cast their vote, irrespective of the party, in the two by-elections.

“It is the ANC that is most suitable to lead and work together with the people of this country towards a prosperous South Africa wherein poverty, unemployment and inequality will be meaningfully addressed.”

He said the party would retain the Jamestown ward they lost.

“With time we will be able to reverse the loss. We’re still prepared to work together with our people of ward 3 to correct that which they see as inadequate on our part.”

Independent Electoral Commission spokeswoman Kate Bopela confirmed the results.