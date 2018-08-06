Ex-Trump aide spills the beans

A new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, promises to give a jaw-dropping look into the corruption and controversy of the American president’s administration.

Unhinged author Omarosa Manigault Newman is the former assistant to the president and director of communications for the office of public liaison in the Trump White House, giving her the proverbial “insider” insights.

Few have been a member of Donald Trump’s inner orbit longer than Newman, whose relationship with him has spanned 15 years – through four television shows (she featured on The Apprentice), a presidential campaign and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history.

However, says publisher Simon & Schuster UK, that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Newman is finally ready to share her side of the story.

Among other revelations, Newman claims Trump is starting to lose his mental faculties.

Newman has also served as an adjunct professor in the Howard University School of Business.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Newman served as a chaplain in the California State Military Reserve.

She serves in pastoral ministry at The Sanctuary @ Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, where her husband, John Allen Newman, is the senior pastor.

The global release of Unhinged is on August 14.

It will be available in South Africa through Jonathan Ball Publishers, at a retail price of R340.