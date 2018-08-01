Woman on top | Free yourself with a personality test

Having recently discovered that I am an “advocate” personality type, I have been relieved of any guilt about being wholly unpractical.

The test, sent to me by my friend Jane (who is very practical, and energetic), is relatively simple – and a cheap, cheerful dinner party ice-breaker.

You’ll find it here: www.16personalities.com

Why does it matter? Because knowing why you can’t do what others can makes all the difference. It also reminds you that being surrounded by people who fill in your personality gaps is smart.

On the surface, I seem to have life taped. I get where I need to go on time; feed the cats, the children and always, always remember to feed myself; meet deadlines with professional flair; pay my credit card monthly and don’t forget children’s birthdays (my own or other people’s).

All of this seems fair enough, and as a result, I’m a middle-of-the-road, decent citizen type.

But – and this bothers me – why can’t I sweat the small stuff?

Is there some deeply disturbing reason, ripe for psychoanalysis, that stops me from keeping hair bands together or the instructions for the bread machine in a safe place? And the damn Prestik, where does it hide?

It’s all about timing. And this is where people like me go wrong and where people like my BFF Lisa and gorgeous sister-in-law Carole go right.

At varsity with Lisa, I realised the error of my scrappy ways when she always had pens, paper, Milo, bleach and an exam time-table when I needed these most.

It’s not like she spent every precious moment between lectures dreaming up ways to become housemate of the year.

Simply put, she DID sweat the small stuff.

My sister-in-law is the same. Her houses have always been homes – you go there and it’s fresh, airy, smells nice, has biscuits and tea and a proper notepad (and pen) next to the phone for taking messages.

I love these people. I want to be like them. They’re not those obsessive types who have wobbles because pictures are skew or Revlon took Cherry Red off its lipstick line.

Instead, they just get that life is a bowl of cherries and to enjoy the fruits, you’d better keep stuff in the right place now to avoid feeling like a rotten banana later.

But doing a personality quiz is a good excuse to let go of aspirations and focus instead on being grateful for BFFs and sisters-in-law with deep skills.