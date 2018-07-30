Joining the dots at top speed

Bay author’s second novel in four months

Hot on the heels of his first book, Inside Out, released just four months ago, Port Elizabeth writer Patrick Moffett already has another novel out. Join the Dots is Moffett’s second book in the Pegasus Publishers’ Bataleur series. Released in late July, Join The Dots features the same characters as in Inside Out.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.