i
Leisure

Joining the dots at top speed

Bay author’s second novel in four months

By Sibulele Mboyi - 30 July 2018

Hot on the heels of his first book, Inside Out, released just four months ago, Port Elizabeth writer Patrick Moffett already has another novel out. Join the Dots is Moffett’s second book in the Pegasus Publishers’ Bataleur series. Released in late July, Join The Dots features the same characters as in Inside Out.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds
Counting steps not enough

Most Read

X