Boardwalk decision on jobs soon

Gambling board to decide on licence change application which could lead to 250 staff cuts

More than 200 workers from the once-thriving Port Elizabeth Boardwalk casino will know in August whether or not they will keep their jobs. This comes after the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board received an application late in 2017 from co-owners Emfuleni Resorts to alter their Boardwalk licence.

