Boardwalk decision on jobs soon
Gambling board to decide on licence change application which could lead to 250 staff cuts
More than 200 workers from the once-thriving Port Elizabeth Boardwalk casino will know in August whether or not they will keep their jobs. This comes after the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board received an application late in 2017 from co-owners Emfuleni Resorts to alter their Boardwalk licence.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.