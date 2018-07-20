Good vibes, food and fun in store for KFC Herald fair
Good music and delicious food is on the menu at the KFC Herald Country Fair
Good music and delicious food is on the menu at the KFC Herald Country Fair at Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday August 25.
The Westering High School steel band, which consists of 12 members from grades 10 to 12, will perform at 2pm.
The band’s repertoire consists of old and new music, including Pretty Woman, Bad, Lady Soul and Human, to name but a few.
“We are very excited to be part of the KFC Herald Country Fair. The band has been working hard to compile an entertaining programme to share with all visitors to the fair,” Westering’s head of culture Yvonne Smith said.
Artists Kelly Sin-Hidge and Michelle Mattheus will also perform at the event.
The food court will host food truck favourites such as Duke’s, Pig Out, Chubbys, Biltong King, Slush Puppy and many more.
Kids can enjoy the KFC fun zone with the KFC Bucket jumping castle, races and photo booth. There will also be a zipliner and paintball.
A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to KFC’s Add Hope beneficiaries.
Tickets for the country fair are available online at
www.quicket.com or at the gate. Gates open at 9am.
Tickets are R50 a person and children under two get in free. Join the event on our Facebook page for more updates.
● For more information, e-mail heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za