Good vibes, food and fun in store for KFC Herald fair

Good music and delicious food is on the menu at the KFC Herald Country Fair at Holmeleigh Farmyard on Saturday August 25.

The Westering High School steel band, which consists of 12 members from grades 10 to 12, will perform at 2pm.

The band’s repertoire consists of old and new music, including Pretty Woman, Bad, Lady Soul and Human, to name but a few.

“We are very excited to be part of the KFC Herald Country Fair. The band has been working hard to compile an entertaining programme to share with all visitors to the fair,” Westering’s head of culture Yvonne Smith said.

Artists Kelly Sin-Hidge and Michelle Mattheus will also perform at the event.