Country fair with a purpose offers day of fun events for all the family

KFC has come on board again as naming partner for The KFC Herald Family Country Fair to be held on Saturday August 25 at Holmeleigh Farmyard, Kragga Kamma Road.

KFC Eastern Cape marketing manager Aimee de la Harpe said: “We are excited to be partnering with The Herald again this year and look forward to a fun day out with our customers.

“Following on the success of last year, we will have lots of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“The KFC mini cricket action zone will be up and includes new, hi-tech equipment so you can measure your performance against some of South Africa’s cricketers.”

The whole family can enjoy the KFC fun zone with the popular KFC Bucket jumping castle, traditional races and photo booth.

The fair is not only about having fun, but also about giving back to the community.

KFC’s Add Hope is an initiative that sees KFC customers and staff uniting in the fight against hunger.

The fastfood outlet has taken a partnership approach to ensure that every R2 donation reaches children in the most effective way, supporting sustainable feeding programmes at a growing list of 138 beneficiary organisations.

De La Harpe said: “Four of the Add Hope beneficiaries will be joining us on the day.

“This is a great chance for customers to see where their generous R2 donation goes and to interact with these fantastic organisations.

“The Herald has also generously agreed to give a portion of ticket sales to the organisations, so you can help just by coming to enjoy the day out.”

The Add Hope beneficiaries at the event will be the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre, which will host paintball games, Oosterland Youth Centre, Khayalethu Youth Centre and Maranatha Street Workers Trust.

Known for its baked goods, Oosterland will be selling food to raise funds for the home, while the Khayalethu ACVV Youth Centre and Oliver House will sell pancakes.

Tiso Blackstar Herald general manager Nadeem Joshua said: “Thank you to KFC and our other partners for coming on board again to help make this day possible.

“This event is not only an opportunity to give back to the community, but also a platform for small businesses to reach a wider market.”

Tickets for the country fair are available online at www.quicket.com. Tickets are R50 a person and children under two get in free.

Join the event on our Facebook page for more updates.

For more information, send an e-mail to heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za