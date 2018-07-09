Oprah‚ Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Pharrell‚ Tyler Perry & more headed to SA for Global Citizen Festival
A host of international celebrities will be heading to South Africa in December to be part of the Global Citizen Festival, a free and ticketless concert that rallies celebs, politicains and global leaders to end extreme poverty.
Included in the star-studded line-up is Oprah, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Chris Martin, Pharrell Williams, Forest Whitaker, Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Tyler Perry and Gayle King.
The event will be held in December in Johannesburg and is the culmination of the Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela.
"We are deeply inspired by the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela and when Kweku (Mandela) approached us a few years ago and said 2018 would marking Nelson Mandela’s 100th anniversary, we knew it would be a historic moment," said Global Citizen's CEO Hugh Evans.
Kweku Mandela has been instrumental in bringing the festival to South Africa.k He said that the Mandela family did not want another concert celebrating an individual but rather wanted to find ways on how to take his grandfather’s legacy and apply it.
"One of the key things we are trying to galvanise is that sense of renewal and the excitement around getting involved and engaging with communities around issues that we can bring to an end, such as poverty.”
Oprah will deliver the keynote address at the festival where she will remember Madiba and his legacy.
Stars from across Africa will also be at the festival with Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Femi Kuti and Wizkid all set to perform.
"Nelson Mandela taught South Africans and the world so much about how to challenge our leaders and change the future. I’m inspired to join Global Citizen and celebrate his legacy. Viva Mandela!"
What a list. Are you ready, fam?