Oprah‚ Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Pharrell‚ Tyler Perry & more headed to SA for Global Citizen Festival

The event will be held in December in Johannesburg and is the culmination of the Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela.

"We are deeply inspired by the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela and when Kweku (Mandela) approached us a few years ago and said 2018 would marking Nelson Mandela’s 100th anniversary, we knew it would be a historic moment," said Global Citizen's CEO Hugh Evans.

Kweku Mandela has been instrumental in bringing the festival to South Africa.k He said that the Mandela family did not want another concert celebrating an individual but rather wanted to find ways on how to take his grandfather’s legacy and apply it.