Thug Kitchen duo share how to make healthy vegan food

Thug Kitchen shares how to make healthy vegan food using simple recipes and fresh ingredients – with a lot of expletives.



This recipe for sweet glazed winter vegetables is from Thug Kitchen 101: Fast as F***, the third cookery book by two Californians dedicated to verbally abusing home cooks into a healthier diet.

The latest book contains more than 100 quick and easy recipes.

“Plus, we guarantee all these recipes are faster than delivery, so you can serve up some tasty food with simple ingredients regardless of how brutal your schedule is,” the authors Michelle Davis and Matt Holloway promise.

“Winter is the perfect time to sneak veggies into your diet,” they write – plus root vegetables are affordable at this time of year and make a filling side dish for a family supper.

Recipe | Sweet glazed winter veggies

Ingredients

500g parsnips, chopped into chunks about the diameter of a R5 coin

500g sweet potatoes,

chopped into chunks about the diameter of a R5 coin

500g potatoes, chopped

1/4 medium red onion, peeled and chopped

2 T olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/3 cup apple juice

1/3 cup off-dry white wine or vegetable stock

Method

Preheat the oven to 220ºC and set aside a 22cm by 33cm baking pan.

Add the vegetables to a large bowl and toss them with the olive oil, salt and thyme until well coated.

Pour the apple juice and wine into the baking dish, stir, then add the vegetables and stir together.

Roast until the vegetables are tender and browned and the liquid more or less evaporated – about 40 minutes.

Serve.