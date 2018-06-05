Operatic cuisine on the menu
There will be a feast of song at the Opera at South concert on Sunday when producer Akhona Nkumanda presents operatic cuisine from Italy, Germany and France.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.