Blues master to cook at the Kitchen

Stellenbosch blues guitarist Basson Laubscher will perform at the Music Kitchen on Saturday. He will be performing with the Violent Free Peace, a loose collective of musicians who all love to play foot-stomping boogie with more than a dash of the blues.

“Basson is one of South Africa’s best blues guitarists and is also currently lead guitarist for the Blues Broers,” the Music Kitchen’s Ian Mitchell said.

It will be the first time that Laubscher will be playing with his band The Violent Free Peace in Port Elizabeth, Mitchell said.

Laubscher’s musical influences and styles are diverse, ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Johnny Cash, rock to blues and from English to Afrikaans.

His professional music career started when he jammed with Bertie Coetzee at school in the first version of what would become Zincplaat, a road-tested Afrikaans rock band, which played hundreds of gigs from the West Coast to London over a decade.

Laubscher has also performed alongside countless top names at festivals, as well as doing session work on numerous albums including for Valiant Swart, Ann Jangle and Ryno Velvet.

He still plays with Swart, both in the full Blues Broers setup and two-man acoustic performances.

The Violent Free Peace was formed in 2004 as a group of top musicians who jam with him to create his signature sound.

The current members are Jan-Hugo Pfyfer on drums and Gregory Thompson on bass but the roster is not fixed and at any given show the audiences might be treated to musicians like Simon Orange or Riaan Niewenhuis.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are R120. Inquiries: 066-200-2765.