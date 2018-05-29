‘Ain’t nothing but the Blues’
Rob Thompson brings his band back to Eddy Macs this weekend
Bay musician Rob Thompson's band is back with another instalment of Ain't Nothing But the Blues on Saturday, June 2 at Eddie Macs in South End.
Ain’t Nothing But The Blues is an evening dedicated to blues music and showcasing the multidimensional offerings of the Port Elizabeth music scene.
Rob Thompson and his band – Kristo Zondagh on drums, Deon Mattheus on the bass guitar and Boet Strydom on Hammond organ – will be the core house-band for the showcase.
The band will be joined by special guest guitarist and vocalist Greg Short.
The show is at 8pm at Eddie Macs@VP in Victoria Park Drive, South End, and there is a R50 cover charge.
There will be a number of food and drink specials available on the night, including crispy eisbein and a 500ml Castle Draught promotion for only R119.90.
For table bookings contact Eddie Falconer at Eddie Macs@VP on 083-225-1093. Tickets will be available at the door on the night.