Bay musician Rob Thompson's band is back with another instalment of Ain't Nothing But the Blues on Saturday, June 2 at Eddie Macs in South End.

Ain’t Nothing But The Blues is an evening dedicated to blues music and showcasing the multidimensional offerings of the Port Elizabeth music scene.

Rob Thompson and his band – Kristo Zondagh on drums, Deon Mattheus on the bass guitar and Boet Strydom on Hammond organ – will be the core house-band for the showcase.

The band will be joined by special guest guitarist and vocalist Greg Short.