Today [Monday] marks one month since Akhumzi Jezile and four others were killed in a tragic car accident with some of his friends spending Sunday together to remember their friend.

Thousands of fans joined in the celebration through social media‚ which showed that there is no denying that Jezile's presence is sorely missed‚ both on-screen and in the lives of his industry mates and friends.

Akhumzi‚ Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni died along with two other people in a car crash near Komani, in the Eastern Cape last month.

His close friends, which includes Andile Ncube‚ Musa Mthombeni‚ Percy Vilakazi‚ Nolwazi Ngubeni and Zizo Beda, have supported each other and stuck together on their journey of healing. Something that surely would have made Jezile proud.

Mthombeni posted a series of videos of a hilarious interview on RGB that he and Jezile did a few months before his death.

"It’s been [a] month my friend. Still can’t believe it‚" read the caption.

Part one: When Akhumzi spoke about his "love" for salads...