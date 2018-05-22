Property: Spotlight on Mount Croix

Home sweet home

Ati moved to Mount Croix in 2008. “My husband and I bought a house in the area and I love it here.”

A big drawcard which brought the couple to this popular area was its central location.

“It’s close to basically everything: the beach, malls, schools, hospitals and a police station.”

The area boasts gorgeous views of the ocean and the quiet streets are lined with tall trees. Ati says another big bonus is that she has an easy commute to and from work.

“I have never experienced a problem with traffic at any peak hour.”

Ati has been very involved in the renovation of their home since they moved in. “We’ve been modernising our home – a project I have really enjoyed and have been a part of since day one.”

She says Mount Croix is a quiet area. “It’s very laid-back and very good for raising kids. In the 10 years that we’ve been living here, we’ve never had any problems.”

Ati loves that their house is open and spacious. “I also love the backyard, the wooden floors and the pool.”

Many of the houses around their home are standard for the area, but Ati says there has been a lot of renovation recently.

“I’ve noticed that, just like us, many people are buying the cheapest property in the area and then fixing it up to increase its value. That’s what is happening around here mostly.”