Neighbourhood
Property: Spotlight on Mount Croix
Fashion designer Ati Setipa tells us why this family-friendly area suits her perfectly
Fashion designer Ati Setipa was born in Mthatha but moved to Port Elizabeth in 2004 to pursue her dream of fashion design.
Since obtaining her National Diploma in Fashion Design in 2008, Ati has made quite a name for herself within and beyond the Bay’s borders. She has learnt from fashion stars David Tlale and Thula Sindi, and shared the runway with Gert-Johan Coetzee.
She comes from a business-minded family and her company is called Ati Designs. This determined young woman started working from a kitchen before she could finally afford to set up her own studio.
Home sweet home
Ati moved to Mount Croix in 2008. “My husband and I bought a house in the area and I love it here.”
A big drawcard which brought the couple to this popular area was its central location.
“It’s close to basically everything: the beach, malls, schools, hospitals and a police station.”
The area boasts gorgeous views of the ocean and the quiet streets are lined with tall trees. Ati says another big bonus is that she has an easy commute to and from work.
“I have never experienced a problem with traffic at any peak hour.”
Ati has been very involved in the renovation of their home since they moved in. “We’ve been modernising our home – a project I have really enjoyed and have been a part of since day one.”
She says Mount Croix is a quiet area. “It’s very laid-back and very good for raising kids. In the 10 years that we’ve been living here, we’ve never had any problems.”
Ati loves that their house is open and spacious. “I also love the backyard, the wooden floors and the pool.”
Many of the houses around their home are standard for the area, but Ati says there has been a lot of renovation recently.
“I’ve noticed that, just like us, many people are buying the cheapest property in the area and then fixing it up to increase its value. That’s what is happening around here mostly.”
Neighbourhood gems
Mount Croix is characterised by its appealing older and modern architecture, Ati says.
There are also quaint parks in the area which are ideal for families to spend the day out with their kids. Families can even enjoy picnics in the parks while the kids play.
“The area has an active neighbourhood watch and two parks where children can play,” says Ati.
The area is also considered very safe and it’s common to see families out and about with their children or walking their dogs.
“Mount Croix is also the site of one of two Nelson Mandela Bay memorials, remembering the women and children who suffered and died in the British concentration camps during the Anglo Boer War 1899 – 1902,” says Ati.
Perfect Sunday
A perfect Sunday for Ati usually involves spending time with her husband and children.
“I love my kitchen, it’s one of my favourite areas in the house, so a perfect Sunday would involve a great lunch. I love cooking! I would take a nap after that, if possible,” she says.
“The area is very central and convenient – almost everything is around the corner. There are also excellent municipal services.”
PROPERTY PRICES
The median asking price in Mount Croix is R1,7m for a typical property such as a three-bedroom house.
You can expect to pay around R895,000 for a townhouse and around R1-million for a flat.
Houses make up about two-thirds of the residential property in Mount Croix, with almost another third flats. There are very few homes in a townhouse complex in this suburb.
EAT
- Durban on the Bay in Westbourne Road offers Indian takeaways.
- Royal Delhi Restaurant in Richmond Hill offers unique and delicious Indian meals.
- Old Austria in Westbourne Road is a beautiful old-school restaurant with a fine dining feel.
- Picasso’s Pizza Bar in Westbourne Road sells delicious pizza for all tastes and preferences.
- Eyethu Fish Market at Five Ways for fresh fish and seafood to cook at home.
SHOP
- Vintage PE, in Westbourne Road: for retro fashion finds and great coffee.
- Joe’s Garage: for vinyl records.
- Jen Jen’s, in Westbourne Road: for a variety of antiques and collectables.
- Peri’s Suit Hire, in Westbourne Road: for formal wear at great prices.
- Mal’Stones, in Westnbourne Road, for designer wear for larger figures by Bay designer Asanda Mali.
- Hombakazi Vintage Fashion, for a range of fashionable clothing.
DO
- Go for long walks in the area’s numerous parks.
- Play a round of golf at the PE Golf Club in Mill Park.
- Watch local and international cricket matches at St George’s Park.
- Enjoy a walk in one of Mount Croix parks.