Dutch organist in concert in Bay

The Summerstrand Dutch Reformed Church is hosting Dutch organist Henk Van Zonneveld in concert on Thursday on the largest tracker action church organ in the country.

Zonneveld will play J S Bach’s Goldberg variations on the organ, which together with the Kunst der Fuga, is considered Bach’s most important piano work.

The concert is at 7pm and funds raised will go towards the church’s fundraising project as well as Josien van Zonneveld’s mission fund.

The church is at 77 Louis Botha Crescent in Summerstrand. Tickets are R50 (R30 for pensioners) and will be on sale at the door.

Inquiries: Tiaan van Eyk, 071-411-9622.