Tribute to Akhumzi’s life

Akhumzi died in a car crash that claimed the lives of four other people, including Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mselini.

They were on the N6 near Komani in the Eastern Cape on Saturday when they were involved in a head-on collision.

All the people traveling in their car died, while the people in the other car were unscathed.

Police have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Tributes from fans‚ friends and family have been pouring in since the news was confirmed.

Family members had to travel to the area to identify their bodies.

Siysanga’s father‚ Pastor Norman Kobese‚ said his daughter was going to be an MC at a wedding and had told him she would pass by their family home for a visit.

“I went to the scene. I couldn’t stay there. Not even for an hour.

“It was bad. All of them had injuries on their heads. All of them.

“When I saw my daughter’s feet‚ I knew it was her.”

Kobese said the family

was planning a funeral for the singer for next weekend.

“We are waiting for all of our family to be available to say goodbye.

“My wife has not stopped crying.

“I prayed that they would travel safe but they did not make it.”