Red is white hot for summer

Coenraad De Mol, the designer behind De Mil, used the collection to share a part of himself with the industry statement through a deeply personal collection which he said was a product of a three-year spiritual journey.

He drew his inspiration for the handcrafted pieces from the alter robes worn in the Roman Catholic Church. There were subtle elements of religious iconography that reflected through ancient weaving techniques as well as through unique jewellery pieces created by E.G. Jewellery.