Red is white hot for summer

By Herald Correspondent - 18 April 2018
Vibrant colours from Loayo at SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography

South African Fashion Week presented a vibrant crop of new and established design talent in its Spring Summer 2018 collections shown in Sandton last week.

Erre at SAFW Spring Summer 2018 was one of several desingers to use a strong colour palette
Image: Eunice Driver Photography

Men and womenswear designers presented their vision for a colour spring and summer, with white and red leading the colour charge.

Menswear designer De Mil Clothing presented a Spring/Summer

collection titled The Crown, that aimed to liberate the imagination and challenge convention.

Helon Melon at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
De Mil at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography

Coenraad De Mol, the designer behind De Mil, used the collection to share a part of himself with the industry statement through a deeply personal collection which he said was a product of a three-year spiritual journey.

He drew his inspiration for the handcrafted pieces from the alter robes worn in the Roman Catholic Church. There were subtle elements of religious iconography that reflected through ancient weaving techniques as well as through unique jewellery pieces created by E.G. Jewellery.

Gert-Johan Coetzee at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography

Then there was a mashup of iconic fashion and fast food as designer Gert-Johan Coetzee teamed up with McDonald’s South Africa for the 50th birthday of the iconic burger, the Big Mac.

Coetzee’s glamorous Big Mac-inspired fashion collection at SAFW 2018 included a range of edgy streetwear. But it wouldn’t be a Coetzee show without high-glamour red-carpet showstoppers and he also sent glam casualwear down the ramp.

Sandile Mlambo, designer of Kumkani Bespoke, won the MINI Scouting Menswear when he brought the African Warrior to life on the SAFW Runway
Image: Eunice Driver Photography

Sandile Mlambo, designer of Kumkani Bespoke, won the MINI Scouting Menswear when he brought the African Warrior to life on the SAFW Runway.

Kumkani Bespoke wins the opportunity to showcase his collection at 2019 SAFW Autumn/Winter collection (scheduled for October 2018), as well as an all-expenses paid trip to Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy.

Judith Atelier at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Black Coffee at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Black Coffee at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Rubicon at SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Sun Goddess at SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Rich Mnisi at SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung at SA Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography
Erre at SAFW Spring Summer 2018
Image: Eunice Driver Photography

