Indulge in romance at Radisson Blu
Fall in love with the hotel’s personalised and memorable touches
You would be forgiven if you wish for time to stand still as the golden rays of the sun caress you while you enjoy the magical sea views from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Port Elizabeth (PE). As far as romantic summer experiences go, the Radisson Blu Hotel offers the perfect combination of indulgence, style and fun, set in the natural surroundings of one of SA’s premier coastal city getaways.
A few metres from the beautiful beaches of PE, visitors to Radisson Blu can take in panoramic sea views from all 173 rooms. Stop the clock for a few minutes to admire the sunsets and sunrises with your partner from one of the chic and elegantly designed rooms or relax on the pool deck.
“The hotel’s architectural design combined with its chic urban interiors conveys a feeling of modern romance. The rooms are inspired by contemporary open spaces to create an inviting and comfortable environment,” says Lesley Geyer, marketing manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth.
Geyer says the hotel is ideal for couples looking for a romantic getaway, with unique ocean view suites or junior suites. These suites have separate living areas, bathrooms with rain showers, and elegant rooms ideal for guests who are planning a romantic stay.
Inspired by roses, love and passionate flavours, the Radisson Blu Hotel’s authentic restaurant, Tabú Grill, is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, February 14. The dinner includes a welcome drink, a four-course set menu, romantic table setting and live entertainment. The restaurant’s other artfully prepared dishes can be enjoyed any day of the week. Guests can feast on the uniquely created dishes made with local, seasonal ingredients and pair them with wine from the restaurant’s expansive wine list.
Amani Spa at Radisson Blu Hotel is also offering an intimate and bespoke experience for couples to enjoy this February. Its couple’s 60-minute Swedish massage includes a sparkling wine and a chocolate platter — for extra indulgence. Amani Spa has six treatment rooms and a steam room, where specialised treatments and pamper journeys can be enjoyed.
The Amani romance package includes any 90-minute signature journey, a steam cocoon for couples, an arrival drink and either a lunch or breakfast.
“I would recommend the Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth, for locals to enjoy a staycation or daycation because of the personalised touch this upper-scale brand offers. We deliver key experiences and make all guests feel at ease,” Geyer says.
For the out-of-town visitors there are plenty of activities to enjoy in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, should time allow for them to leave the comfort of the hotel.
Call the Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth, on (+27) 41-509-5000 or visit the website to make a booking.
This article was paid for by Radisson Blu.