Indulge in romance at Radisson Blu

You would be forgiven if you wish for time to stand still as the golden rays of the sun caress you while you enjoy the magical sea views from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Port Elizabeth (PE). As far as romantic summer experiences go, the Radisson Blu Hotel offers the perfect combination of indulgence, style and fun, set in the natural surroundings of one of SA’s premier coastal city getaways.

A few metres from the beautiful beaches of PE, visitors to Radisson Blu can take in panoramic sea views from all 173 rooms. Stop the clock for a few minutes to admire the sunsets and sunrises with your partner from one of the chic and elegantly designed rooms or relax on the pool deck.

“The hotel’s architectural design combined with its chic urban interiors conveys a feeling of modern romance. The rooms are inspired by contemporary open spaces to create an inviting and comfortable environment,” says Lesley Geyer, marketing manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth.

Geyer says the hotel is ideal for couples looking for a romantic getaway, with unique ocean view suites or junior suites. These suites have separate living areas, bathrooms with rain showers, and elegant rooms ideal for guests who are planning a romantic stay.