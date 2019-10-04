Book now for last edition of 2019 masterclasses

The fourth and final series of The Herald Cooking Masterclasses 2019 will certainly spice things up in the kitchen with exotic meals on the menu.

Participants at the classes, organised in partnership with The Herald and Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth, will go on a taste adventure to Korea (October 24), the Caribbean (November 7), America (November 21) and Turkey (December 5).

Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth campus principal Beryldene Bain said it was time to explore some exciting countries in this series to inspire participants to innovate in their kitchens at home.

“We are so used to cooking South African meals, so we decided to spice up the themes a bit with the different countries,” she said.

“We have had an amazing run and our chefs and students are looking forward to the new series.”

The Herald Cooking Masterclasses cater for foodies, aspiring cooks and anyone who has ever run out of “what’s-for-dinner?” ideas.

“Participants are guided during the evening by a professional chef, who shares his or her unique recipes, ideas and cooking tips.”

Each participant is also assisted by a student chef from Capsicum Culinary Studio in Newton Park.

To complement their exotic meals, participants will receive a welcoming drink, a complimentary chef’s apron, a basket of ingredients and a bottle of wine from Three Peaks Wine, as well as fine waters from S Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee said the participants could look forward to Three Peaks Wine’s awardwinning new vintages which will be paired with the different meals.

“We will do a ‘vertical tasting’ of different vintages to highlight the differences between the wines and also for our guests to carefully decide on which wine they prefer.

“For each master class I carefully discuss the dish of the evening with the chef from Capsicum before deciding on a wine, and then on the night I present more about the chosen pairing,” Schoonbee said.

Three Peaks will be doing a lucky draw for a huge threelitre bottle of wine at the end of the fourth series in December, with every participant in the series standing a chance to win this Three Peaks Cantata.”

With many of the previous series of masterclasses being sold out quickly, Bain recommended that participants booked early to avoid disappointment.

The final series will run from 6pm to 8.30pm on Thursdays (October 24, November 7, November 21 and December 5) and cost R350 per person per class.

Tickets can be bought online at Quicket, by searching for “The Herald Cooking Masterclass 4th Edition”.

For more information, contact Berna Walters on 041-5047135.