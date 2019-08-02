Locally Yours market goes creatively conscious

The August edition of the monthly Locally Yours Market will continue to showcase passion for the locals and their core values as they join the campaign to reduce and re-use plastic, collect donations for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League and introduce a range of Mini Shoppers products for children.

The market will ban the distribution of plastic bags to ensure their commitment to presenting an eco-friendly environment while plastic products such as gloves that are a necessity will be collected by Marie Zehmke from Mooks who will recycle items into ecobricks.

In continued support to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League a public participation project called Heart Line will take place requesting market visitors to donate old or new blankets, towels and T-Shirts. The aim is to drape a minimum of 100m of the Tramways building with the donated items to create a heart line of love and care which will then be handed over to the league.

The launch of products called Mini Shoppers is an idea to entertain and cater for the entire family with the focus on enthusiastic children who enjoy participating in the shopping experience. Each vendor will have a minimum of one product for sale to children costing no more than R10.

“We have noticed a growing number of children attending the market and we wanted to create something special just for them. With the growing emphasis of entrepreneurship in the economy, the market felt it would be an ideal opportunity to showcase items that can be made by hand and yet remain within the financial reach of the little ones’ pocket money,” said Locally Yours Market director Annelize Botha.

With continued commitment to discovering new, talented and local entrepreneurs, several exhibitors will be introduced at the August event.

New additions include Our Happy Company, Hand in Hand Visual Art, Jewels in Bloom, Pixie Gardens and Jarius Senekal’s wooden proteas.

Dorothy du Plessis from Our Happy Company will be showcasing hand-painted curtains and fabrics for clients who are looking for bespoke furnishing items and décor.

Hand in Hand Visual Art, who have their own gallery in Motherwell, will debut beautiful art of iconic figures and uniquely crafted design pieces.

For gardening enthusiasts, Jacki Ulett will have a delightful selection of Pixie gardens for sale complete with miniature figurines, while Jarius Senekal, the runner-up for Kunsflyt 2018, will amaze market goers with wooden proteas alongside a multitude of creative treasures to discover.

The long-awaited introduction of fresh flowers will be fulfilled by Johan and Sidney from Jewels in Bloom so be sure to visit their stall to pick and mix your favourite combinations of flowers and plants.

The Locally Yours Market have waived their entrance fee and have instead opted to ask for donations towards the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

The market date is Saturday August 3 from 9-3pm at the Tramways building.