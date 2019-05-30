Ced, Lloyd and Joe perform at Remo's

Musicians Cedric Vandenschrik, Joe van der Linden and Lloyd Martin are reuniting for a show at Remo’s Italian Restaurant on Saturday June 1.

In Out of the Box the three draw on their worldly experience, sometimes pushing their own limits, to take things right out of the box.

Ever heard a classic song performed with an inflation pump and a pizza box? An angle grinder that makes music? They say Out of the Box has all that, and more.

The trio also will pay tribute to some of the more recently departed musicians, with the “beyond the grave” section.

There will be drums, guitars, basses, percussive instruments, ethnic instruments, boxes, pots, pans, paint dryers, braai tongs and a few more surprises.

The show is at 8pm and tickets are R150, on sale at Quicket.

Further information from 060-998-0789.