Dalin Oliver brings 'Adulting' comedy show to Bay

After turning 30 recently, Cape Town comedian Dalin Oliver realised the realities of adulthood and independence.

In his newest comedy special coming to Port Elizabeth for two nights next weekend, the comic brings a humorous twist to the struggles he has encountered as an adult.

From being a high school maths and history teacher to a radio DJ and comedian, Oliver’s journey to adulthood has been so eventful that it’s given him plenty of material for his comedy show, Adulting.

“I recently turned 30 and noticed people expect me to have it all together when, in actual fact, it’s all falling apart.

“Not literally, okay sometimes, but figuratively, mostly, because each day leads to more challenges and confusion about how to survive in the ‘big world’,” he said.

In his signature nostalgic story-telling style, Oliver narrates how no one ever warned him about the panic he would experience at the end of the month when debit order notifications reached his phone or about the stresses of moving out of his parents’ house to become independent.

“Independent in this case loosely translates to no home-cooked food until further notice, forgetting to take dirty washing to the laundry and learning that flats don’t come fully furnished,” he said.

The comic brings Adulting to PE on the heels of his two solo shows, I Came, I Taught, I Left and Face For Radio.

The show is directed by fellow comic Stuart Taylor.

Oliver’s comedic career kicked off at the University of Cape Town a few months after he won the Good Hope FM Campus DJ Search at the institution. Soon after, he left his teaching job and has since juggled comedy, being host of the Good Hope FM show Happy Hour and the station’s weekday breakfast sports presenter.

The public has also witnessed his acting skills on SA action comedy Finders Keepers.

Adulting is on at the Protea Hotel, Summerstrand, on Friday and Saturday May 24 and 25 from 8pm. Tickets cost R100 at Computicket.