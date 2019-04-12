Thokozile Makamba will sing at Jazz Afro Sunday

Port Elizabeth-born singer-songwriter Thokozile Makamba will perform at the PE Opera House’s Jazz Afro Sunday session at the Barn theatre on Sunday April 14.

Makamba’s lively performances vary from dance music and acoustic sets to neo-soul and jazz-inspired pieces.

She began singing in choirs and performing musical theatre while still at school.

She branched into the house music scene in 2008, working with Point 5, and other music producers and DJ’s.

She featured on Point 5’s debut album on a song called All in the Way.

Makamba joined well-known Bay band Clique Claq as lead vocalist in 2011. Clique Claq opened for the legendary group Stimela and the late Hugh Masekela when they performed in Port Elizabeth.

In 2016, Clique Claq were also named winners of the Mandela Bay Talent Search.

As a performer, Makamba has gone on to headline the Opening of the Season concert in the Bay together with Idols SA finalists Bevin Samuels, Keegan Martin and Loyiso Gijana.

She also graced the Ebubeleni Festival stage as a backing vocalist for Monea, and performed at the Corona Beach Camp and Numb City events.

Though still a member of Clique Claq she is now venturing into more solo gigs.

In 2017, Makamba collaborated with Luke M and Euphonik on Apologies, which was on high rotation on national radio and television.

Last year she opened for Afro-soul sensation Berita and joining forces with DJ and producer Pascal Morais.

Jazz Afro Sundays are at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). ‘

