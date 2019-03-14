'Dinner for One' at Italian Club in PE this weekend

The comedy sketch Dinner for One is again being staged as a fundraiser for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, this time at the Italian Club in Harold Road, Charlo on Saturday March 16.

Pemads presented the sketch at its awards night on January 12, and again on January 26, but the production team is staging it a third time due to popular demand.

This classic tale of Miss Sophie and butler James will again be performed by Leslie Speyers and Linda-Louise Swain.

“Our previous two performances of Dinner for One raised close to R13,000 and we used that to launch two spayathons in Bedford and Adelaide, sterilising 129 animals,” Swain said.

“At the time of our previous run we couldn’t accommodate quite the list of people who’d been asking for a re-run. The Italian Club has kindly given us a free venue on Saturday for a once-off performance.”

Opening the evening will be Rob Andrews and Sandi Osborne – two powerhouse singers who have also donated of their time and talent to perform for the fundraiser.

The black-and-white film of the play is a regular attraction on television screens around the world at New Year. Dinner for One was recorded in Germany in 1963 and is also known as The 90th Birthday.

It starred Freddie Frinton as James and May Warden as Miss Sophie, enjoying a meal with four of Miss Sophie’s friends.

The problem is that Miss Sophie has outlived all her friends and so her equally aged manservant James must make his way around the table, impersonating each of the guests in turn.

Miss Sophie selects drinks to accompany each dish on the four-course menu – sherry with soup, white wine with fish, champagne with chicken and port with the dessert.

Although she enjoys her tipple each round, the hapless James finds himself raising and emptying his glass four times per course, to great humorous effect.

Audience members may bring their own picnic baskets, but all beverages must be purchased from the club bar, as the venue is being given to AACL for free under this condition.

Funds raised will again go towards the AACL’s outreach programmes.