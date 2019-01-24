PE's Goodnight Market restarts at Tramways
The Goodnight Market is the Tramways Building in the Baakens Valley on Thursday January 31 from 5 to 9pm. More than 30 exhibitors sell meals ranging from Asian dim sum and seafood paella to gourmet burgers and artisanal pizzas. Art, clothing and gifts are also on sale. Visitors may bring their own wine but there is craft beer, gin and wine for sale and a TOPS tasting area.
