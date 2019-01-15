Hit the track in memory of Curt Alchin
Motor sport memorial race at Victory Raceway
The eighth annual Curt Alchin Memorial Race will be held at Victory Raceway in Victoria Drive, Port Elizabeth, on Saturday January 19. The classes competing include:Junior Hot Rods, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Heavy Metals, Pinkrods and American Saloons. Curt Alchin was a multiple South African champion in oval racing and other facets when he passed away tragically on January 28 2012 while competing in a V8 American Saloon race.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.