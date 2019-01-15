Hit the track in memory of Curt Alchin

Motor sport memorial race at Victory Raceway

The eighth annual Curt Alchin Memorial Race will be held at Victory Raceway in Victoria Drive, Port Elizabeth, on Saturday January 19. The classes competing include:Junior Hot Rods, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Heavy Metals, Pinkrods and American Saloons. Curt Alchin was a multiple South African champion in oval racing and other facets when he passed away tragically on January 28 2012 while competing in a V8 American Saloon race.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.